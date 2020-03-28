March 28, 2020

Coronavirus: 129 booked for violating movement restrictions

By Staff Reporter

Between 6pm on Friday and 6am on Saturday police booked 129 drivers and pedestrians for violating the government lockdown on free movement, a spokesman told CNA.
The violations came during 3,502 checks.

In Nicosia, there were 685 inspections and 56 bookings, in Limassol 1,289 inspections and 22 bookings, Larnaca 267 inspections and seven bookings, in Paphos 26  checks and three bookings, in Famagusta 766 checks and 38 bookings and in the government-controlled area of Morphou, 46 checks and one booking.

Premises were also checked with 1,412 inspections and three bookings for violating the closure decree.

 



