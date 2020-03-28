Coronavirus: 17 new cases

Health ministry on Saturday announced 17 more confirmed coronavirus cases.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 179.

Total deaths remain at five, with an average age of 63.

Two more persons died on Friday, a 76-year-old Cypriot woman with underlying health problems, and a 47-year-old man from Greece.

Meanwhile, the first coronavirus-linked death was recorded in the north, that of a 73-year-old German tourist who was in hospital in northern Nicosia. He had an underlying health condition. There are now 61 recorded cases of coronavirus in the north.

It was also announced on Saturday that all 180 samples by staff and patients of the Larnaca hospital who had come in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, were negative.

State hospitals are making arrangements for separate areas to test suspected coronavirus cases.

The executive director of the Larnaca hospital, Georgios Karotsakis, told the Cyprus News Agency that on Monday, two examination rooms will be set up for checking minors suspected of having the virus.

Paphos general hospital too will start operating on Monday a dedicated ward for suspected Covid-19 cases. The hospital’s permanent administrative head, Dr Iosif Moutiris, said that the ward will have 10 single rooms where the suspected cases will be admitted for further tests.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that after patients are thoroughly examined, will either be sent to the Famagusta hospital which is where coronavirus patients are taken, or will be asked to self-isolate.

Moutiris also said that the Paphos hospital’s intensive care unit will open on Monday. He also said they are waiting for instructions from Okypy on the vaccination department and the gynaecology ward that are currently closed, but also on when the rest of the hospital’s departments will open again. This will be made gradually, he said.

The emergency and accident department as well as the dialysis, thalassemia and radiology departments and the lab continue to operate with skeleton staff.

The health ministry announced on Saturday that the Famagusta hospital and Sheba medical centre in Israel which also operates a reference hospital for coronavirus patients, have agreed to cooperate for exchange of expertise and information on the treatment methods they use. The Nicosia hospital’s ICU unit too launched cooperation with the same Israeli centre for the exchange of treatment protocols, the ministry said.





