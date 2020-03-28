March 28, 2020

Coronavirus: Cyprus problem-obsessed media change tack

By Evie Andreou01348
Initially, the two issues, the Cyprus problem and the coronavirus, were linked in the news due to the incidents at Nicosia’s Ledra street crossing

The national issue is now firmly on the back burner of our Cyprus problem-loving media with coronavirus-related items totally dominating the pages of the newspapers, media monitoring company MatrixMedia said on Saturday.

To prove its point, the company said that last Sunday, one paper published 98 articles of which only one was not about the coronavirus and this is because it concerned a historical matter, probably written weeks before.

“The irony was that, a writer of one column in the same paper, was ‘criticising’ the fact that news is now dominated by only one subject,” the company said in a press release.

Citing a graph they prepared, the company said that the first to report on coronavirus was the Cyprus Mail on January 10, with the rest of the papers first reporting on the issue on January 19.

Nevertheless, the Cyprus problem dominated the news until March 9, the day the first coronavirus case in Cyprus was recorded.

“Since then, the virus has got the upper hand,” MatrixMedia said.

Initially, the two issues, the Cyprus problem and the coronavirus, were linked in the news due to the incidents at Nicosia’s Ledra street crossing after the government announcement it was closing it along with three other checkpoints.

According to the graph the company prepared, news about coronavirus started to gradually rise after March 9 with Cyprus problem-related ones, dropping.

By March 14, there were around 410 stories about coronavirus in newspapers, around 90 to 100 more than the other days. Around 110 items published that day still concerned the Cyprus problem.

The issue also dominated the Sunday papers whose pages traditionally host a plethora of stories linked to the Cyprus problem.

But by last Sunday, March 22, there were around 400 items on the coronavirus in the newspapers and a mere 70 on the Cyprus problem.

 



