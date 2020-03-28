March 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Data protection chief green lit lockdown measures

By Jean Christou00
Personal data protection commissioner Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou

The commissioner for Personal Data Protection, Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou, said early Saturday that all measures being imposed by the authorities to enforce a lockdown on the public were being done in consultation with her office.

In a brief statement, the commissioner said she was responding to concerns raised by the public both through the media and directly with her office.

“I would like to inform the public that the government’s mandatory pandemic management measures  are being taken in full consultation with my office with full respect towards balancing public health and safety with the privacy of citizens,” the statement said.

A mandatory ‘stay-home’ policy was implemented by the government on Tuesday to stop the spread of coronavirus. People must now obtain permission to go outside for work or errands and show papers to that effect.

Scores of people have been booked so far for violating the decree.

 



