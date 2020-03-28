March 28, 2020

Coronavirus: Man remanded for attacking officer after ID check

A 30-year-old man was remanded on Saturday for two days after allegedly attacking police officers in Limassol and damaging patrol vehicles after being asked to show verification he had permission to be outside.

The incident took place in Ayios Tychonas after police received information that a group of people were aimlessly wandering the streets despite the ban on movement.

After an officer went to check, the 30-year-old refused to provide ID and could not produce his permission to be outside. Police said he then kicked the officer making him fall onto his patrol motorcycle.

The man, believed to have been under the influence of drugs, tried to attack the police office again but was stopped by a passer-by. He was arrested but when a patrol car came to take him to the police station, the man allegedly tried to attack the two officers and spat in the face of one of them.

He also kicked and broke the patrol car’s side mirror and kept spitting and kicking while in the car.

On Saturday he was taken in court which ordered his remand for two days.

 



