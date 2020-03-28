March 28, 2020

Coronavirus: North records first death

By Evie Andreou

A 67-year-old German tourist who was in hospital in the north with coronavirus has died, it was announced on Saturday.

This is the first coronavirus-linked death recorded in the north.

The man was identified as Bruno Gaffiend Jabusch. He was in a hospital in northern Nicosia. He had an underlying health condition.

There are now 61 recorded cases of coronavirus in the north



