March 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos hospital to open ward dedicated to suspected Covid-19 cases

Paphos general hospital will start operating a dedicated ward for suspected Covid-19 cases on Monday.

Dr Iosif Moutiris, permanent administrative head of the hospital said that the ward will have 10 single rooms where the suspected cases will be admitted for further tests. All cases will be examined and then sent to Famagusta reference hospital.

He explained that after patients are thoroughly examined, will either be sent to the Famagusta hospital or will be asked to self-isolate.

Moutiris also said that the Paphos hospital’s intensive care unit will open on Monday. He also said they are waiting for instructions from the state health services organisation (Okypy) on the vaccination department and the gynecology ward that are currently closed, but also on when the rest of the hospital’s departments will open again. This will be made gradually, he said.

The emergency and accident department as well as the dialysis , thalassemia and radiology departments and the lab continue to operate with skeleton staff.



