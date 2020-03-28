March 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Three repatriation flights scheduled for Saturday

By Staff Reporter00

Three flights are due to depart on Saturday from Larnaca airport, repatriating visitors to Cyprus back to their home countries.

There are two flights departing to Athens operated by Aegean Airlines and one to Frankfurt, operated by Lufthansa.

Flights to Athens are scheduled to depart at 5.15pm and 9.15pm carrying a total of 284 passengers.

The departure to Frankfurt will take place at around 4pm. There are currently no scheduled flights from Paphos.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Two arrested for attack on elderly woman

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: 129 booked for violating movement restrictions

Staff Reporter

Post office to step up deliveries to limit movement of people

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Look out for your neighbour

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Cypriots take to balconies and windows to applaud healthcare workers

Peter Michael

Supermarkets will be closed for April 1 holiday

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign