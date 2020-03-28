March 28, 2020

Coronavirus: Two patients on ventilators in Limassol ICU

By Evie Andreou028
Limassol hospital

One confirmed coronavirus patient and a suspected case are on ventilators at the Limassol hospital’s intensive care unit, it was announced on Saturday.

According to the spokesman of state health services organisation (Okypy), Charalambos Charilaou, there are three confirmed cases at the Limassol hospital, one of whom is on a ventilator. Another person suspected of having the virus is also on ventilator.

There are also four other persons at the hospital suspected of having coronavirus, Charilaou told the Cyprus News Agency.

Two more persons died on Friday, a 76-year-old Cypriot woman with underlying health problems, and a 47-year-old man from Greece.

Total deaths are now at five, with an average age of 63. The total number of confirmed cases is now 162.

 

 



