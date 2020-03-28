March 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Post office to step up deliveries to limit movement of people

By Staff Reporter

The Cyprus Post announced on Saturday that from Tuesday, March 31, mail deliverers will make every effort to deliver as many packages as possible, regardless of size.

The deliveries aim to limit the number of people going to post offices as part of the measures against coronavirus.

Deliveries will take place Monday to Friday, 8am–1pm. Items will be placed in the mailbox if possible or near the box in a secure place as possible. Deliveries will not be made to those living in apartment blocks with no accessible mailboxes.



Staff Reporter

