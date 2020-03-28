March 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two arrested for attack on elderly woman

By Staff Reporter00

A 79-year-old woman managed to fight off two intruders, one of whom tried to strangle her, late Friday night in her apartment, police said on Saturday.

Two men aged 27 and 29 have now been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of the pensioner in the government-controlled area of Morphou.

According to police, around 9pm on Friday night, the woman called the emergency number 112 to say that 20 minutes earlier two people had broken into her apartment and one of them had tried to strangle her with his bare hands.

The woman said she managed to grab a nearby object and struck the attacker’s arm, managing to get away from him and scream for help, after which the pair fled.

Police went to the apartment and obtained a statement from the woman and her neighbours. Witness statements pointed to the two men who were later arrested and will likely be remanded on Saturday.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital where she received first aid and was discharged.

 



