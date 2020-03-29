March 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: British nationals cross from north to catch Gatwick flights

By Jonathan Shkurko027
File photo: Pergamos

Sixty British passport holders from the north were given an exemption by authorities on both sides on Sunday to cross to the south of the island in order to catch a flight from Paphos airport to London Gatwick

The move was allowed after an agreement was reached between the British and Cypriot governments.

The passengers crossed at Pergamos the crossing on the British bases, by bus, undergoing all the necessary health checks, authorities said, and headed to Paphos airport to catch their easyJet flights, the first one of which took off at 2:35pm. The second one is due to leave at 7.25pm.

In a tweet sent on Saturday, the British High Commission in Cyprus had announced that the British tourists would be “exceptionally be permitted to use the Sovereign Base Area crossing point at Pergamos,” upon presenting a confirmed flight ticket.

“Measures will be in force to protect public health,” the tweet added.

There were two other arrivals at Paphos airport on Sunday. The first one was carrying 40 passengers, while the second one was completely empty.



