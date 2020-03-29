March 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cancer patients at Limassol hospital test negative

By Jonathan Shkurko0364
Some 18 patients at the oncology ward of Limassol General Hospital have tested negative for coronavirus after another patient at the unit contracted the virus.

The cleared patients included an individual who had been staying in the same room as the confirmed case.

Twenty-four out of 30 nursing staff members at the hospital who came in contact with the patient have also tested negative. The remaining six patients are still awaiting the results of their tests.

Four out of five doctors at the unit also tested negative, with one result still pending.

All other staff members at the ward have been cleared.

Should everyone test negative after the results of the second test, the entire ward will resume its normal operations on Monday.



