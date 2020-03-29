March 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cyprus in lockdown (video)

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

A video released by the Cyprus News Agency on Sunday shows the extent of the government ban on unnecessary movement with few cars on the road and almost deserted  highways

 

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

