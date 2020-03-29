March 29, 2020

Coronavirus: Famagusta hospital treating 28, three could be discharged Sunday

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Famagusta general hospital

Twenty-eight coronavirus patients are currently hospitalised at Famagusta general.

Four patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, including an 80-year-old man with medical history, reportedly in critical conditions.

Two new patients were admitted on Sunday and at noon and more are expected throughout the day.

Meanwhile, three patients already hospitalised there appeared to have recovered.

They are expecting their latest test results within the day, and will be discharged and sent home where they will remain in self-isolation for two weeks if the tests come back negative.



