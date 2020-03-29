March 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: health workers offered hotel stays close to hospitals

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The minister of health has arranged for a number of healthcare workers who expressed interest in an alternative solution to staying at home, have been offered hotel rooms close to hospitals, the ministry announced on Sunday.

The move is to prevent their family members being exposed to a potential infection.
Around 80 health workers in Cyprus, both doctors and nurses, are already staying at hotels.

In a statement released on Sunday, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou expressed his sincere gratitude to all health professionals “who are at the forefront of the battle every day and who are ensuring the safety of all citizens.”

“Without their efforts, the battle would have already been lost,” the statement added.



