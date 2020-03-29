March 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Minister said people must drastically limit contact with others

By Jean Christou00
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou (CNA)

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Sunday said the large increase in new confirmed cases of Covid-19 was of particular concern.

In a written statement shortly after ministry advisers announced one new death and 35 new cases, Ioannou said the large increase in confirmed cases was of particular concern as contact tracing revealed that the virus has been transmitted through a family environment by individuals who had not restricted themselves.

“It is unfortunate that we find many cases of people who do not confine themselves and transmit the coronavirus without knowing it,” he said.

“In order for the effort to work, we must drastically limit our contacts. Unfortunately, many do not understand the seriousness of the situation and continue to behave irresponsibly,” he added.

The minister said the tracing process did help experts quickly identify the contacts of a confirmed case to prevent it from spreading. “But to make it work better, there must be real limitations by the public,” he said.



Related posts

Coronavirus: One new death, 35 new cases, risk ‘extremely high’ virologist says (Updated)

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: two more cases in the north, 64 in total

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Two BoC branches closed after confirmed cases diagnosed

Staff Reporter

One of two outstanding economy bills passed, vote on second postponed (Updated)

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: British nationals cross from north to catch Gatwick flights

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Cyprus in lockdown (video)

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign