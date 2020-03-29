March 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: One new death, 35 new cases

By Jean Christou091

The health ministry on Sunday announced one new death and 35 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the death  toll to six and the total confirmed cases to 214.

It was the highest jump so far in numbers.

The death involved a 68-year-old man who was in the Nicosia hospital ICU. He was the father of a 47-year-old man who already succumbed to the virus.

Of the six deaths so far, five were men and one woman.

Member of the government’s advisory body on the pandemic, Dr Leontios Kostrikis, who announced the latest numbers, said that it was difficult to predict the curve at this time.

At the same time, he emphasised that many of the incidents were transmitted through a family environment and said people should avoid large family gatherings.

Tougher measures to restrict contacts could not be ruled out, he said.

Kostrikis also said that 6,447 samples have been taken until now, 126 of which came through contact tracing.

More shortly

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: two more cases in the north, 64 in total

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Two BoC branches closed after confirmed cases diagnosed

Staff Reporter

One of two outstanding economy bills passed, vote on second postponed (Updated)

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: British nationals cross from north to catch Gatwick flights

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Cyprus in lockdown (video)

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Cancer patients at Limassol hospital test negative

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign