March 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two arrivals and departures at Paphos airport on Sunday

By Staff Reporter00

Two arrivals and two departures are expected Sunday at Paphos Airport.

All of the flights are two and from Gatwick

An easyJet flight is expected to arrive at 6.30pm with 40 passengers from Gatwick who qualify for entry under government measures.

A non-passenger flight is also expected to arrive.

Departures will both be easyJet flights to for repatriation of Britons. One will leave Paphos at 2.35pm and the second at 7.25pm.



