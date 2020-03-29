March 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: two more cases in the north, 64 in total

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Turkish Cypriot authorities confirmed two more cases of coronavirus were recorded in the north on Sunday, bringing the total to 64.

On Saturday, a 73-year-old German tourist who was in hospital with coronavirus has died.

It was the first coronavirus-linked death recorded in the north.

The man was in a hospital in northern Nicosia and had an underlying health condition.



