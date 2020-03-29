March 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coroonavirus: Cypriot FM and British counterpart discuss pandemic

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides: government had no choice but to file unilaterally

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides on Saturday spoke by phone with his British counterpart, Dominic Raab, to discuss developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic, focusing on issues related to Cypriots who are currently in the UK and British citizens who are in Cyprus.

The two Ministers agreed to stay in constant contact with a view to addressing any issues that come up concerning British people who are in Cyprus and Cypriots who work, study or live in the UK.

Thousands of Cypriot students are stuck in the UK due to the lockdowns in both countries. There are also a number of British tourists still on the island, some more of whom are due to fly out later Sunday. Thousands of British expats also live on the island.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Coronavirus: Poll shows most support tough government measures

Andria Kades

Emergency aid package a race against time

Kyriacos Iacovides

Coronavirus: North records first death, one more case (Update2)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: 17 new cases, coming days ‘crucial’ (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Government threatens tougher restrictions, abuse continuing (with video)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Glimmer of hope for students trapped in the UK

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign