March 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Five arrested on suspicion of dealing cannabis

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

Five men in their early twenties have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after police said they found 1.2kg in Nicosia on Saturday after a car chase.

Police said they spotted a car moving suspiciously in the capital on Saturday afternoon. The city is on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and police are out in force to book violators of the ban on unnecessary movement.

According to a police report, drugs-squad officers saw a vehicle with two men inside approach a second vehicle and the driver handed over a bag to the second driver. There were two other people in the second car.

Police tried to intercept the suspects but the driver of the second car drove right at them and managed to get away. The driver of the first car did the same, and also fled.

Officers pursued the second vehicle and saw the driver throw a bag out of the window. The bag, which they said contained cannabis was later weighed and contained 1.2kg of the drug.

The driver of the second car got away for a second time but police found the car abandoned in another area and it was seized by police.

In the meantime, police HQ had managed to identify the first vehicle through its licence plate and from there tracked down the second group. All five men aged aged 25, 23, 21 and two aged 22, were found and arrested.
A search of their homes also turned up more cannabis in one house weighing 102 grammes.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Sunshine interspersed with isolated showers expected Sunday

Staff Reporter

Coroonavirus: Cypriot FM and British counterpart discuss pandemic

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Poll shows most support tough government measures

Andria Kades

Emergency aid package a race against time

Kyriacos Iacovides

Coronavirus: North records first death, one more case (Update2)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: 17 new cases, coming days ‘crucial’ (Updated)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign