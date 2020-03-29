March 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Around the world videos

Italy’s small town priest handling death on industrial scale

By Reuters News Service06

A parish priest in the town of Seriate in northern Italy explains how he has had to start dealing with death on a scale he could never have imagined since the coronavirus pandemic began. Edward Baran reports.



Related posts

‘It’s been like a war zone’: frontline doctors share accounts

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus could kill 81,000 in US, says study

Rumble

Indonesia races against time to build hospitals

Rumble

Indian police use violence against coronavirus lockdown offenders

Rumble

Coronavirus winners: Peloton, pizza delivery and laptops

Rumble

How to explain your child about coronavirus?

Rumble
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign