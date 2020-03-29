March 29, 2020

Police still looking for missing 28-year-old man

By Jonathan Shkurko054
Demetris Antoniou

Police are still looking for a missing 28-year-old man, Demetris Antoniou, in the Akamas peninsula area, where he was reportedly last seen on March 26.

Authorities are focusing their search in the village of Polis Crysochous, where the 28-year-old’s car was found locked on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, search crews found some items of clothing believed to belong to Antoniou near the sea area of Kakoskali.

Antoniou has been missing since March 15. He had been in self-isolation at his holiday home in Lysos after returning from Bulgaria.

Police said the man was seen in the area of Kili on Thursday, where a man reportedly saw Antoniou and spoke to him, but he did not realise it was him at the time.

When he realised, some three hours later, he called the police whose officers went to the area but could not find Antoniou.

A police helicopter is also taking part in the search, as were members of the civil defence, professional divers, and friends and relatives.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Paphos CID on 26 806021 or the public hotline 1460 or their nearest police station.



