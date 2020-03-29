SEAT will be able to detect if you fall asleep at the wheel

SEAT is researching and developing artificial intelligence technology to combat driver fatigue and improve road safety.

The company’s Xplora team, in conjunction with Eyesight Technologies, is developing advanced technology that studies a driver’s eyes and head movement to detect if they’re falling asleep or are distracted. It uses an algorithm which analyses the eye’s openness, angle of vision and blink rate as well as the head position of the driver, along with other visual attributes.

In the event that the system detects that the driver is drowsy, asleep or perhaps distracted by their mobile phone, it will trigger an alert. The technology can also identify the driver from previous trips and adjust the seats, mirrors, heating settings and other cabin features according to their personal preferences.

Eventually, the software will be able to detect pedestrians and analyse whether the driver has spotted them as well.

According to Full Impact Assessment, a project carried out by the Commission of European Communities, research has shown that driver distraction and tiredness are among the biggest dangers on the roads, contributing to 36 per cent of road traffic collisions.

SEAT is also working alongside Gauzy, which is developing an active glazing technology that adapts to the weather conditions. It gives the driver the ability to darken windows, within legal limits, to avoid being dazzled by the sun, and to lighten the windows in darker environments and weather conditions.

Stefan Ilijevic, the head of product innovation at SEAT, says: “in total, more than 90 per cent of the road accidents in Europe are caused by human factor. The main reasons include distraction and tiredness, excessive speed and alcohol and drugs.”

“At SEAT we are working on solutions to prevent negligence behind the steering wheel and significantly reduce road accidents.”

SEAT’s Xplora team searches for innovative companies which develop connected car technology and smart mobility services.

SEAT launched Xplora with Champion Motors, which is the Volkswagen Group’s brand importer in Israel, and in two years has worked with more than 200 emerging Israeli businesses.

Their team is responsible for finding solutions that enhance well-being and safety, cybersecurity, sustainability and artificial intelligence.

The aim is to carry out at least 10 proofs of concept every year to test how selected innovations would adapt in vehicles and services.

Ilijevic added: “If we want to shape the future, we have to be in the most innovative ecosystems. It not only enables you to be the first and apply new technologies, but you can also attract the best talent, as they want to work in companies that are spearheading change.”





