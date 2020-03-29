March 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Sunshine interspersed with isolated showers expected Sunday

By Staff Reporter00

Sunshine for most of Sunday will be interspersed with some isolated showers in the afternoon, the met office said. There could be heavy rain overnight however.

There will also be some dust in the atmosphere later in the day that could persist until Wednesday.

Temperatures will rise to around 20C inland and on the coats and a cool 8C in the mountains.

Overnight temperatures will drop to about 10C inland, around 12C on the coast and 3C degrees on the higher mountains.

On Monday, the weather will be mostly cloudy an overcast with light rainfall in some areas. A similar pattern is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with possibly some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon

Temperatures will gradually rise until Tuesday to slightly above average for this time of year but will fall slightly on Wednesday.



Staff Reporter

