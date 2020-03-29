Two women remanded in Paphos after claim they made threats

March 29, 2020

Two women aged 39 and 33, were both remanded by the Paphos court on Sunday for three days for allegedly making threats against a compatriot, also 39.

Police are investigating two incidents of written death threats, conspiracy to commit wrongdoing, assault and malicious harm.

The complainant reported to police on March 12 that on March 5, she has received the threats on her mobile phone.

She alleged the two women were pressuring her into providing massage and other services at their place of residence.

She made a second complaint on March 27 after getting new threats.

Arrest warrants were issued for the two women after the victim said they had gone to her home, causing damage and threatening her. One assaulted her, she told police.

The two women deny the allegations.



