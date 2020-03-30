March 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 357 foreigners left on Sunday

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

A total of 357 foreigners were evacuated from Cyprus on Sunday with two flights bound for London departing from Paphos airport, while 29 passengers meeting the criteria were allowed to enter the country.

The two flights both left for London Gatwick, while 45 of the 357 passengers crossed from the north to take them.

The two EasyJet flights left at 4pm and 7.25pm carrying mainly British passengers.

One flight arrived in Paphos earlier in the day carrying 29 passengers who met the criteria for entering Cyprus, while a second flight arrived in the airport carrying no passengers.

No flights are scheduled for Monday.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Coronavirus: Hackathon to look at problems created by pandemic

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Paphos court shuts for two days after case found

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Over 100 booked in Nicosia for breaking movement ban

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Animal shelters suffer fallout

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Current controls ‘crucial’ for cases to plateau

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: house prices set to fall, rents to rise

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign