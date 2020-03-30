March 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: BoC urges customers to avoid unnecessary visits to branches

By Staff Reporter00

The Bank of Cyprus on Monday urged the public to use its electronic service, 1bank, and to avoid unnecessary visits to its branches.

The call came after it emerged on Sunday that an unspecified number of confirmed coronavirus cases were diagnosed at two BoC branches in Nicosia.

According to Greek Cypriot media, which reprinted what the paper said was a circular to staff, all management protocols have been activated and all appropriate measures have been taken, including the closure of the branches for immediate disinfection of the premises.

“We have the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in our bank,” the circular read. “Colleagues and clients who may have been exposed to the virus will receive personal information from the competent authorities and the bank will be in constant contact with them.”

It said the health services have begun contact tracing to identify people, other staff members and customers, who may be have been exposed and who will be advised to self-isolate after having samples taken for testing.

For guidance and support, local customers can call  800 00 800 and those abroad can contact +357 22 128000.

All announcements regarding the operation of the branches are posted on the official website  www.bankofcyprus.com, the bank announced.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Health minister slams people who do not respect distancing

Jonathan Shkurko

Two post offices to remain closed

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Paphos hospital opens dedicated ward Monday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Flight due from Athens, 357 left on Sunday (updated)

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Hackathon to look at problems created by pandemic

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Paphos court shuts for two days after case found

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign