March 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Disy MP suggests 40 per cent pay cut to aid virus battle

By Peter Michael01283
Nicos Tornaritis

Ruling Disy MP Nicos Tornaritis said on Monday he had suggested that his party’s MPs voluntarily dock their pay to help cover the costs of battling coronavirus.

In a post on social media, the MP said he has filed the request with the accountant general for a 40 per cent pay cut.

“I have written, on behalf of the Disy MPs, to the accountant general to cut our next pay by 40 per cent, so the funds can he used to buy safety equipment for all the doctors and nurses in the fight against #Covid_19,” he wrote.



