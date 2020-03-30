Coronavirus: Free delivery system of essential items for elderly up and running

The centrally organised government scheme establishing a home delivery service of medicines and essential goods to vulnerable groups without family support went operational on Monday, said Volunteerism Commissioner Yiannis Yiannaki.

The scheme was put in place by the ministry of labour in collaboration with the commissioner, non-governmental organisations and private companies, such as the Bank of Cyprus, which has provided a location to act as a headquarters to coordinate daily operations.

“It will apply to confirmed coronavirus patients under quarantine or persons who are potentially infected and in self-isolation, as well as to elderly people who are either unable to go outside and/or have no one to help them,” Yiannaki told the Cyprus Mail.

For the first two categories, the names of these individuals are registered with health authorities. The latter will contact them and ask whether they need any essential goods or medicines, and whether they have anyone to help them obtain these items. If they do not, health authorities will contact the support network which will make home deliveries from supermarkets and/or pharmacies.

Elderly people who are neither sick or self-isolating but have no one to help them need to contact their local government authority – municipality or community. Once the local authority verifies that the caller does need support, and where the local authority itself cannot provide the service, it will contact the support network.

The support network will then contact the pharmacy or supermarket closest to the address of the person seeking assistance, alerting them to prepare a package.

A volunteer will then deliver the items outside the residence and call the person to tell them to collect the package.

The Bank of Cyprus is playing an important role in the scheme. Thanks to their own existing network of involved private companies, such as Zorbas Bakeries, Bionic, Public, DHL, McDonald’s and Petrolina, they were key players in the deployment of the scheme, said Yiannaki.

The company’s corporate affairs director Michalis Persianis said the bank’s network “is contributing to the work of the state by providing the adequate infrastructures and essential items, such as computers and telephones, that will help run the scheme’s daily operations.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) said private companies have shown great interest in wishing to help in the battle against coronavirus.

Keve has set up a bank account specifically for the donations it will receive to help fund private and public efforts in the battle against the disease.

The bulk of funds will put towards personal protective equipment for health care workers who are on the front line, Keve said.

Keve called on all other businesses that wish to donate to express their interest by calling 22-889710.

Furthermore, the municipality of Famagusta decided to donate €3,000 to the Famagusta general hospital, which is the reference hospital for Covid-19 cases.

“The Famagusta city council unanimously decided to help the hospital, which is on the frontline of the battle we are all facing today,” a statement released by the municipality said.

Cyprus’ treasury office has also set up an account for people to donate money to during the crisis.

The details of the treasury’s account where people can donate money are: Bank of Cyprus, Account Number: 6001010, IBAN: CY16 0010 0001 0000 0000 0600 1010, Swift (BIC) Code: CBCYCY2N.





