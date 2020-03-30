March 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Hackathon to look at problems created by pandemic

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A hackathon will be held latter this week to look into solutions to problems created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to give people the opportunity to apply their skills, knowledge, experience and talents to propose solutions to the problems faced by small and large businesses, citizens, the government, local authorities and others,” organisers said.

The event – from Friday to Sunday – is being organised by the Research and Innovation Centre of Excellence (Rise) and the team of hack{cyprus}. It is being called the HackTheCrisisCyprus online hackathon (Hack-From-Home).

“We also want to give the people of Cyprus the opportunity to raise issues and problems that they encounter in their day-to-day activities in this unprecedented situation,” an announcement said.

The idea for HackTheCrisisCyprus comes from Estonia, which is the model for the initiative.

At the moment, there are many similar hackathons taking place around the world such as in Germany, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Italy, Canada, Australia, Brazil and many more.

“Many amazing and applicable ideas have been developed at these hackathons to provide solutions to problems varying from inventing alternative protective masks for hospitals to helping businesses with cash-flow issues, to finding innovative ways for people needing help to connect with people that can provide it, and many more.”

Everyone is invited to contribute to the effort.

 

For more details, registration to the hackathon, ways to contribute and general communication visit: http://hackthecrisis.hackcyprus.com/



