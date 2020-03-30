March 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Overnight curfew imposed, fines doubled

By Evie Andreou05508
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Monday announced a curfew between 9pm and 6am.

House visits and gatherings are also forbidden and people are only allowed out once a day.

Supermarkets, bakeries, butcheries and other shops offering essential services, will be closed on Sundays.

He also said that persons who travelled abroad for medical reasons and their escorts but also students belonging in vulnerable groups are exempt from presenting a health certificate that they do not have coronavirus to be allowed to enter the country.

The fine for those found disobeying the ban on movement has been doubled to €300.

He also announced stricter controls of persons diagnosed with coronavirus and who are in self-isolation.

MORE LATER



Related posts

Coronavirus: 90 per cent of state schools now offer some form of e-learning

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Public urged not to stockpile drugs

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: University of Technology launches online survey on virus measures

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Unnamed donor to cover costs of students’ emergency grants

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: hospitals now being stretched to limit, doctors say 

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: new measures expected after jump in cases

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign