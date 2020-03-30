March 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Coronavirus: Keve sets up bank account for donations to help

By Nick Theodoulou050

Private companies have shown great interest in wishing to donate to help in the battle against Covid-19, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) said on Monday.

Accordingly, Keve has set up a bank account specifically for the donations it will receive to help fund private and public efforts in the battle against the disease.

The bulk of funds will put towards personal protective equipment for health care workers who are on the front line, Keve said on Monday.

Keve called on all other businesses that wish to donate to express their interest by calling 22-889710.

 



