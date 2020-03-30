March 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Non-citizens with expired work permits can still use Gesy until Sept 30

By Staff Reporter00
Nicosia general hospital

Non-Cypriot citizens who are legal residents and whose work permits have expired, can retain access to the health service Gesy until September 30, the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) announced on Monday.

“This measure is being taken due to the extenuating circumstances prevailing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the measures taken by the migration department where scheduled or new appointments for the purpose of examining residence/work permit renewals have been canceled,” the HIO said.

In this respect, Gesy beneficiaries whose residence/work permit has recently expired or expires before September, 30 2020, will continue to receive services up and until that above date.

“The purpose of the HIO is to provide beneficiaries with unhindered access to health services and without being affected by the particular conditions created by the pandemic on the operation of various government departments and services,” it added.

The date may be revised in the light of new developments, it added.

Notwithstanding the change, affected persons are informed that while they will be receiving, relevant re-evaluation notifications via the Gesy IT system, where they will be required to submit their renewed residence/work permits for the purpose of reassessing their right to services, these shall be only for information purposes and any inability on the part of any person to respond will not lead to the removal of their Gesy beneficiary status.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Almost 300,000 SMS requests approved over the weekend

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Paphos opens private testing lab

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: BoC urges customers to avoid unnecessary visits to branches

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Health minister slams people who do not respect distancing

Jonathan Shkurko

Two post offices to remain closed

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Paphos hospital opens dedicated ward Monday

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign