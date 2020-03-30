Coronavirus: North declares night time curfew

Turkish Cypriot authorities on Monday announced an overnight curfew as the total number of coronavirus cases in the north reached 69 after five more people tested positive.

The five cases concern one person from the Karpasia area, two from Lapithos and two from Kioneli. Three people of the 69 are in the intensive care unit.

Measures were tightened in the north, with ‘cabinet’ also announcing that as of Tuesday, there will be a curfew between 9pm and 6am.

The measures were announced by ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay.

He also said that as of Tuesday, supermarkets would be closing at 8pm while preparations were underway for help packages.

Persons who arrived from abroad and whose 14-day quarantine ends, will have to self-isolate at home for a period of time, he said.

It was reported that they will have to self-isolate for seven days.

Arrangements have also been made for the repatriation of Turkish Cypriot students. A flight will arrive from Istanbul on April 1 and one from Ankara on April 4. The students will be quarantined for 14 days.

Ozersay also said that since March 10, a total 47,432 people left the north while 15,478 persons arrived.

Reports said that announcements were also made on Sunday concerning the extension of the suspension of operations in the public and the private sectors except for emergency and essential services, up to April10.

This also concerns the decision to ban entry to the north through land, sea and air of everyone not a Turkish Cypriot.

The ‘cabinet’ on Sunday also announced that supermarkets, bakeries and pharmacies in the 15 villages in the Karpasia area that are in quarantine, will be open for several hours every day to deliver orders of residents.

The area was put in lockdown after 13 coronavirus cases were detected there.





