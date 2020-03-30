March 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Over 100 booked in Nicosia for breaking movement ban

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Over Sunday night Nicosia topped the number of people who did not comply with the restriction of movement required to fight the coronavirus but the capital was also the place where police was most busy carrying out checks.

From 6pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday 1,051 persons were checked in Nicosia, 101 of which did not have the permit necessary to move around.

A total of 518 premises were investigated but no violations were reported.

In Limassol 265 checks resulted in 32 people being booked, while in Larnaca 447 checks were carried out and 19 people were found to be moving around without permission.

In the Famagusta district, 27 were booked after 362 checks were made, and in Paphos police booked 9 people out of the 376 who were asked to produce their permit.



