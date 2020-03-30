March 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos court shuts for two days after case found

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Paphos District Court

The Paphos district court has been closed for two days after a member of staff was found to have been infected with the coronavirus, it was announced on Monday morning.

The court will remain closed for 48 hours while the building is being disinfected.

Lawyers have been asked not to go to the premises as they will not be able to enter.

People will be informed how emergencies will be handled later on.



