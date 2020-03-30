March 30, 2020

Coronavirus: Paphos hospital opens dedicated ward Monday

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Paphos hospital

Paphos hospital on Monday started the operation of a ward for suspected coronavirus cases.

Interim administrator of the hospital Josif Mutiri said preparations for the ward had been completed over the weekend.

The suspected cases will be checked during the day and those who test positive will be transferred to referral hospitals.

The coronavirus ward on the third floor of the Paphos general hospital consists of ten rooms.

It is staffed by three doctors and 23 nurses. In addition, there is one assistant, a cleaner and a cleric all of whom will only work in the new ward and will not move around in other areas of the building.

The intensive care unit also starts operating from Monday and the maternity ward is expected to open in a few days.

The state hospital is currently running its A&E, thalassemia, radiology and hemodialysis departments with the help of security personnel.

All patients and staff at the hemodialysis unit will be rechecked for the virus after a patient was found to be a confirmed case.



