March 30, 2020

Coronavirus: Paphos opens private testing lab

By Bejay Browne01

A facility which will undertake tests to detect possible coronavirus cases is in operation as of Monday in Paphos

The former “District Governor’s House”, has been provided free of charge by the municipality of Paphos for use in the sampling point of accredited private company NIPD Genetics to conduct tests to detect possible cases of coronavirus, Paphos municipality said in an announcement.

“It is clarified that the cost of the control, which will be borne by the citizen concerned, is determined by the private company and the municipality of Paphos does not have any involvement,” it noted.

NIPD Genetics, whose founder and Director is a professor and former health minister Philippos Patsalis is the first company to take up Paphos municipality’s offer of free local authority infrastructure to operate accredited sampling sites in these areas.

Any other approved private lab wishing to set up and operate a sampling point within the municipality of Paphos may contact the municipal secretary of the municipality Themis Filippides at 26822359 or 26935500.

The sampling centre will be open daily, including Saturdays and Sundays, from 8:00 am until 2.00 pm and test results will be available in less than 24 hours.

The tests cost €150

For more information the public can call: 22267899.



