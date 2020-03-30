March 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Psychological support line launched

By Peter Michael00

A psychological support line was launched on Monday for people infected with coronavirus (Covid-19) in Cyprus, the health ministry said.

According to the ministry, the psychological support will be to aid individuals already infected by the virus, with pre-existing psychological conditions.

The phone lines will be monitored by the state psychologists, and they will contact people to evaluate their situation, prevent potential relapses in their state, and support and guide people.

The ministry said if further care is needed, necessary arrangements will be made for interventions.

Psychological support will also be provided for relatives of individuals suffering with the virus, and other psychologically vulnerable individuals.

Support sessions will be conducted over the phone by appointment, seven days a week form 7:30 am to 7:30 pm.

An initial phone call will record the situation, and then an appointment will be arranged. Patients will be able to communicate from two separate phone numbers, which will be made known to them from healthcare officials at the hospitals.

Relatives, individuals in self-isolation, and other people seeking support will be able to contact the service at 99 928405 and 99 928406.

 



