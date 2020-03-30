March 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Public urged not to stockpile drugs

By Staff Reporter0159

The Federation of Patients’ Associations (Osak) and the Cyprus Pharmaceutical Association appealed to the public on Monday not to stockpile medications.

They announced that there is still an adequate supply of medicines on the market to meet everyone’s needs and the public should only buy what is strictly necessary.

Shortages could pose a very dangerous risk, Osak warned saying that the public should show solidarity with the chronic sufferers who urgently need drugs to manage their conditions.



