March 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: University of Technology launches online survey on virus measures

By Staff Reporter00

The University of Technology Tepak is launching an online survey to ask the public their opinion of the restrictive measures imposed by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Tepak wants to assess the impact on the quality and lifestyle of the Cypriot population.

People over 18 are invited to take part in the survey at:

https://bit.ly/33X3kmk
The study will be repeated once the measures are lifted to judge how society will return to normal.



Staff Reporter

