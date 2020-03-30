Coronavirus: Unnamed donor to cover costs of students’ emergency grants

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday that the allowances of around 2,000 students trapped abroad will be paid for by a wealthy compatriot.

Cypriot students banned from returning to the island for the Easter holidays because of fears they would spread the coronavirus have been able to apply for a 750-euro government grant since March 19, to cover their expenses in their country of study.

In his statements on the Trito radio show, Christodoulides revealed that a compatriot, who has not been named but lives on the island, had offered to pay the students’ allowances currently at about 2,000 applications.

Students can apply until April 22 through http://www.moec.gov.cy/

Christodoulides said there are Cypriot students in more than 40 different countries. Another 150 Cypriots are also stranded in foreign countries including 21 in Thailand.

“The repatriation of Cypriots is a constant concern for the government,” he said.

He said the state will provide financial and medical care to all its citizens stranded abroad.

The foreign ministry has set up a special online platform expected to launch on Tuesday where all Cypriot citizens abroad, including students, will be required to register.

Christodoulides said it is important to register so the government knows where citizens are and what their needs are.

The platform will also be used by the government to publish important announcements or updates regarding the coronavirus situation in Cyprus, the ministry said.

To further assist Cypriot students in England, the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, under the auspices of the foreign ministry, has arranged for one free food package for every UK-based Cypriot student who is unable to return home.

The food packages will include Cypriot products such as halloumi, honey and legumes.

Cyprus banned all passenger flights starting from March 21 to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision affected a number of students in foreign universities who were instead urged to stay put and apply for the 750 euro grant to cover their expenses. The ban originally covered just the Easter holidays, but with universities now closed and no indication yet that the government will ease flight restrictions, the students are faced with a long wait.

Students and their parents have turned to the media and social network sites expressing their concern and asking the state to repatriate all tertiary education students.

Cypriot student organisations in the UK sent a joint letter on Saturday to the education and foreign ministries appealing for action to help the thousands banned from returning home.

Disy affiliated student group Protoporia, UK branch said the foreign minister has prepared a proposal on the repatriation of students to be tabled to parliament, but no announcement by the government has been issued yet.





