March 30, 2020

Deadline for tax returns extended

The tax department announced on Monday a three-month extension on the deadline for submitting income tax returns, normally due by March 31.

In line with the measures taken after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the tax department issued a new submission deadline for the 2018 income tax returns.

The submission of corporate income tax returns (TD. 4s) and the self-employed (TD. 1s) is now extended until June 1.

 

 



