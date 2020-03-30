March 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education

€300,000 worth of equipment donated for distance learning

By Staff Reporter046

The non-governmental organisation Hope for Children CRC Policy Centre will be donating €300,000 worth of electronic equipment for needy students so that they can take part in distance-learning measures, the organisation said on Monday.

The head of the NGO, Jospeh Borghese said: “It is our priority, as an organisation, to be next to children and their families, especially in these crucial times we are going through.”

According to the NGO, they will donate the equipment to students in secondary education institutions.

“The total funds given will amount to over €300,000, and over 2,100 pieces of equipment will arrive in Cyprus on a specially chartered government flight, used for medical and other supplies from China, later in the week,” the organisation said.

They also called on the companies and other organisations to donate electronic equipment to Hope for Children for the students.

“The goal is to cover the needs of students in public schools in the coming days,” the NGO said.



