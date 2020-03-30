Escape ‘Coronachat’ and ogle the trend for fluffy miniature bags

By Prudence Wade

In trying times, sometimes you need some fun to distract you from everything going on. Fashion can be a hugely powerful tool – to make political statements, express your personality, and sometimes, bring a bit of joy to your life.

This is where the trend for uber feminine, fun miniature bags comes in. We first spotted it on the red carpet of the Brit Awards, where three celebrities sported the must-have accessory of a feathery bag.

Model Adwoa Aboah, presenter Laura Whitmore and singer Ashley Roberts all carried tiny bags in either black or white, making for a standout addition to their outfits.

Since then, mini feathered bags have started popping up everywhere. They’re surprisingly versatile, and work just as well with a pair of jeans as they do on the red carpet.

In a similar vein, furry versions have been sweeping Instagram. They’re just as small, fun and Nineties-inspired – plus, you have the added benefit of not accidentally shedding any feathers when you walk down the street. These bags aren’t trying to look like real fur – instead, they’re quite obviously fake and often come in candy or pastel colours.

Whether it’s feathers or fur, this new obsession for fluffy accessories fits into the trend for teeny tiny bags, as our accessories have been shrinking to miniscule proportions. It reached new heights last November when singer Lizzo walked the American Music Awards red carpet holding a Valentino bag which was as big as her fingernail, inspiring a whole wave of memes.

Mini bags are fun because they don’t take themselves too seriously – you don’t have to think about packing your life into them, because they probably won’t fit much more than your phone (if you’re lucky).

If memeable fun fashion doesn’t quite thrill you, think of it as the Marie Kondo treatment for your handbag. Instead of hoarding old receipts and half-eaten packets of Skittles, you’re forced to only have room for the essentials.

Take inspiration from the red carpet and choose monochrome colours, or channel the Nineties Clueless movie aesthetic, with pastel pinks and blues. Just make sure any furry material is faux.

The trend is unashamedly frivolous, feminine and fun – and what could be so bad about indulging in that every so often?





