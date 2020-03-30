March 30, 2020

Five new cases in the north

Five new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the north on Monday.

This brings the total number to 69.

The five cases concern one person from the Karpasia area, two from Lapithos and two from Kioneli.

A 73-year-old German tourist who was in hospital in the north with coronavirus died last Saturday. This was the first coronavirus-linked death recorded in the north.

 

 



