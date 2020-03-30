March 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Health minister slams people who do not respect distancing

By Jonathan Shkurko0121

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou published a picture on Facebook on Monday morning berating a group of people standing in a tight queue outside a bank in Paphos.

“Today, 8.40am in Paphos. I was alerted by the mayor. We do not learn. We do not follow instructions. Less than two-metres distance, we are spreading the virus”.

Ioannou on Sunday published another strong-worded post on Facebook, saying the large increase in new confirmed cases of Covid-19 was of particular concern after it was announced that the new death and 35 new cases were transmitted through a family environment by individuals who had not restricted themselves.

“It is unfortunate that we find many cases of people who do not confine themselves and transmit the coronavirus without knowing it,” he said.

“In order for the effort to work, we must drastically limit our contacts. Unfortunately, many do not understand the seriousness of the situation and continue to behave irresponsibly,” he added.

 



