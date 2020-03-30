March 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Labour ministry clarifies special sick leave beneficiaries

By Elias Hazou00

The ministry of labour has clarified who is eligible for the special sick leave benefit due to coronavirus. The scheme covers the period March 16 to April 14, and applies to persons employed in the private sector and to the self-employed.

There are four categories.

First, individuals categorised as belonging to vulnerable groups, as designated by the ministry of health in its press release dated March 16 (which may be updated from time to time) and who possess a certificate from their personal doctor and only if the nature of their work precludes remote work or working from home.

Second, individuals in quarantine or self-isolation, only where the nature of their work precludes remote work or working from home, and who possess a medical certificate issued by the ministry of health or, depending on health ministry instructions, a medical certificate issued by their personal doctor.

Third, persons infected by Covid-19 and who hold a certificate from the ministry of health.

Fourth, persons aged 63-65 who do not receive a statutory pension, and who are included in the first three categories and hold the relevant certificate.

 



Related posts

Deadline for tax returns extended

Staff Reporter

Oil plunges to 2002 lows, shares sink again

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: Keve sets up bank account for donations to help

Nick Theodoulou

Economic life’s quest to continue under coronavirus cloud

CM Guest Columnist

Why 150% is the new 100% for public debt/GDP

CM Guest Columnist

Coronavirus: Plenum to convene later Sunday after parties disagree on remaining bills

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign